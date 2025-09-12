Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. $OCSL

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCSL opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.71%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

