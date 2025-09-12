Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 981 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Anchor Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,077,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,681 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 41.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 66.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 822,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 328,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 40.9% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 250.98%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

