Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF $RSPU

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSPU opened at $74.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $76.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $452.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.