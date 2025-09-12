Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $73,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMP

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.54 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

