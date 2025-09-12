Analysts Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Price Target at $114.36

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.3571.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 105.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.98 and a 200-day moving average of $96.99.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

