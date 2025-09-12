Analysts Set Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) Target Price at $468.71

Shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $472.6250.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $451.38 on Friday. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $299.42 and a 1 year high of $481.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

