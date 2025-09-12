Analysts Set FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Price Target at $29.25

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

NOTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FiscalNote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOTE

FiscalNote Stock Up 0.6%

NOTE opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. FiscalNote has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.83 million. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 41.79% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. FiscalNote has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FiscalNote will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tim Hwang sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $32,565.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 225,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,229.68. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FiscalNote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FiscalNote by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FiscalNote by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in FiscalNote by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in FiscalNote by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in FiscalNote by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FiscalNote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.