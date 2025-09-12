Analysts Set Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Price Target at $28.18

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.1842.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $92,440.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 232,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,093,935.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 37,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $2,026,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,378,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,996,817.57. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,477 shares of company stock worth $14,924,815. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,681.67 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.23 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

