Ameris Bancorp $ABCB Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABCB. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 84.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1,120.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $81.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

ABCB stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.97. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $75.46.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

