Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.1667.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alumis in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alumis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alumis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Alumis Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of ALMS opened at $4.36 on Friday. Alumis has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alumis will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alumis by 102.7% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,325,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis in the second quarter valued at $699,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis in the second quarter valued at $3,893,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis in the second quarter valued at $137,000.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

