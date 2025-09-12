Albemarle Corporation $ALB Shares Purchased by 1248 Management LLC

1248 Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 265.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the quarter. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 17.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 455.9% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE ALB opened at $75.09 on Friday. Albemarle Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently -17.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $86.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.