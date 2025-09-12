Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 3,074 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,960 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,190,000. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,012,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,693,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,677,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 305.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,499,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 1,129,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.