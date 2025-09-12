Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $235,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,076 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.1% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 5,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 5.0%

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $316.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.30 and a 200-day moving average of $199.39. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.34 and a 52 week high of $321.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,156.84. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

