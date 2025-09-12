Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $214,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31,011.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,027,000 after purchasing an additional 986,782 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28,222.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 949,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,254,000 after purchasing an additional 946,304 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 577.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,513,000 after purchasing an additional 883,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,572,199,000 after purchasing an additional 438,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $91,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $255.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.21 and a 1-year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $21,948,711.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,986,992.02. This represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

