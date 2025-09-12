Advisory Alpha LLC Buys Shares of 6,178 Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,178 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the airline’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $313,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $645,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,827 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,762 shares of the airline’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director Sarah Feinberg acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,012.29. The trade was a 11.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $100,450.35. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,029.32. This represents a 16.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the airline to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.06.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

