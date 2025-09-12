Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

