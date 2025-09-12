ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 164.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,839 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of ADMA Biologics worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 161.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 28,655.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $3,941,719.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,559.20. This trade represents a 69.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.