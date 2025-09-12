Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Costamare Inc. $CMRE

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 873,860 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.55% of Costamare worth $18,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Costamare by 21,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 525.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Costamare in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.29. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Costamare had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

