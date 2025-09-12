Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,534 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32,534 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 136.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 372,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,739,000 after acquiring an additional 214,705 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 724,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,498,000 after acquiring an additional 164,136 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 22,131.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 147,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,008,000 after acquiring an additional 147,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,608,000 after acquiring an additional 130,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,821,000 after acquiring an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

BIO opened at $285.91 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.43 and a 52-week high of $387.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.68. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

