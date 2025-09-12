969 Shares in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Acquired by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 58.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 262.7% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $9,209,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 26.9% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $165.78 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $162.80 and a one year high of $423.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.12.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $375.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.17.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

