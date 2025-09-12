9,444 Shares in Schlumberger Limited $SLB Bought by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 300.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.