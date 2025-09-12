9,235 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF $FMAT Bought by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 909,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,949,000 after acquiring an additional 105,002 shares during the period. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 94,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

FMAT opened at $53.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $446.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $55.28.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

