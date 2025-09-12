824,740 Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD Purchased by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 824,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

