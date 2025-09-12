8,213,229 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Bought by UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,213,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,781,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

