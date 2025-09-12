7,177 Shares in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 423.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,658,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,787 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,026,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,599,000 after buying an additional 535,864 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,923,000 after buying an additional 436,231 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,236,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,314,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,901,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 14,464 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $908,628.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,138.48. This trade represents a 42.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 450 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $30,357.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $640,262.86. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,482 shares of company stock worth $19,130,691 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of ETSY opened at $59.59 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $672.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

