540 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the first quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $584.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $567.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.99. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $584.88.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

