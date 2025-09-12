5,198 Shares in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Purchased by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Datadog by 887.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Datadog by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $139.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 397.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.74 and its 200 day moving average is $119.84. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,950 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,050,433.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 181,728 shares in the company, valued at $24,011,720.64. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,142 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total transaction of $688,256.70. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 97,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,033,911.45. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,406,371 shares of company stock worth $184,294,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

