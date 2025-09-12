48,628 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC Acquired by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,811,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 387,524 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 38.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,933,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 115,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 665.0% in the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 230,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.30. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 112,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,410.25. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 128,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,990.71. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.