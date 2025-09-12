4,749 Shares in Dollar General Corporation $DG Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Dollar General by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.92.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE DG opened at $105.29 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

