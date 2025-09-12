443 Shares in KLA Corporation $KLAC Bought by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $36,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total value of $12,090,654.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,128,418. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,605 shares of company stock valued at $29,348,291. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. TD Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $916.00 to $928.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $890.59.

KLA Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $959.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $963.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $904.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $798.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.01%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

