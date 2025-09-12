435 Shares in Credit Acceptance Corporation $CACC Purchased by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $30,639,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 708.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 38,057 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $18,481,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $12,999,000. Finally, Alfreton Capital LLP increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACC opened at $525.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.25. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 1-year low of $414.15 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 375 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $189,483.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,778.62. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 2,139 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.05, for a total value of $1,088,857.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,401,024.50. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,072 shares of company stock worth $15,943,779. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

