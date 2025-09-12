3M Company $MMM Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,198,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $616,597,000 after purchasing an additional 414,160 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,822,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,763.43. This trade represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,522. This represents a 68.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $159.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. 3M Company has a 1-year low of $121.98 and a 1-year high of $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

