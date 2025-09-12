33,500 Shares in MBIA, Inc. $MBI Acquired by Militia Capital Partners LP

Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MBIA, Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Militia Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of MBIA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in MBIA by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in MBIA by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 288,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 108,776 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in MBIA by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 380,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in MBIA by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 796,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $7.66 on Friday. MBIA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $386.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

