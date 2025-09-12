3,001 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS Bought by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 171.2% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of IWS opened at $140.61 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.49.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

