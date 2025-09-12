2,328 Shares in SouthState Co. $SSB Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,079,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SouthState by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,556,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,348 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 2,221.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 727,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 696,014 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the 1st quarter worth about $62,230,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 286.3% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 556,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 412,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,786. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 39,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,095.80. This trade represents a 6.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,338 shares of company stock worth $786,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $102.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.43. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $77.74 and a twelve month high of $114.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.32. SouthState had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $840.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

