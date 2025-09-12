2,136 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IEF stock opened at $97.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.88. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.