14,895 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January $ZJAN Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January (NYSEARCA:ZJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr January alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January Price Performance

Shares of ZJAN opened at $26.81 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr January (ZJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January (NYSEARCA:ZJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.