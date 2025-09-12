1248 Management LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 90.8% in the first quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.10.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $433.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.18, a PEG ratio of 132.97 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $252.48 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $447.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

