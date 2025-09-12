1248 Management LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,870,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,471,790,000 after buying an additional 148,658 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,128,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,647,000 after buying an additional 685,785 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,521,339,000 after buying an additional 274,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,454,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,387,695,000 after buying an additional 243,306 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 43,573.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,768,000 after buying an additional 3,653,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $282.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.03. The firm has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $339.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.43.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

