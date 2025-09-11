Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Jun Choo Sells 25,575 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) COO Jun Choo sold 25,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,328,859.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 114,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,586.74. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jun Choo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 13th, Jun Choo sold 2,969 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $241,854.74.

On Thursday, August 7th, Jun Choo sold 45,710 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $3,894,949.10.

Zillow Group stock opened at $82.51 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $252,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $263,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZG. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

