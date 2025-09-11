Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flowserve in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Flowserve Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:FLS opened at $56.21 on Thursday. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $532,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,571.12. This trade represents a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 2.3% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

