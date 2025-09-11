Woodline Partners LP Raises Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. $BJRI

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $97,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 51.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BJRI opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $47.02.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.74 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CAO Jacob Guild sold 9,521 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $338,090.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,044.53. The trade was a 71.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Rogers sold 4,116 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $145,541.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,611.84. This trade represents a 36.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,458 shares of company stock valued at $545,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

