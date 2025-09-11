Woodline Partners LP Invests $15.83 Million in RLI Corp. $RLI

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 197,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,826,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.21% of RLI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,817.50. The trade was a 3.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $66.22 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $91.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%.The firm had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 18.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

