Woodline Partners LP Buys 130,577 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 189.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,577 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $19,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,334,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,251 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 77.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,001,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,107,000 after purchasing an additional 874,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,451,000 after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,656,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,664,000 after purchasing an additional 479,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,624,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,318. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $85.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.21.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

