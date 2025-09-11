Woodline Partners LP Acquires 7,539 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,692,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI stock opened at $540.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $542.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

