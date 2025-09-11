WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 25333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $509.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.57.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter valued at $293,000.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

