WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 25333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $509.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.57.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.