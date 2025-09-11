WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSEGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 25333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $509.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.57.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter valued at $293,000.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

