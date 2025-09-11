White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE WTM opened at $1,761.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,800.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,801.24. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,678.87 and a 1-year high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

