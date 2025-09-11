Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Stake Lowered by Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,178.62. This represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $25.10 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.