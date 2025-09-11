West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Stock Performance

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$21.60 and a twelve month high of C$86.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36.

Get West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) alerts:

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.