West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Stock Performance
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$21.60 and a twelve month high of C$86.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Company Profile
