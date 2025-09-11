WBI Investments LLC Makes New $733,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Makaira Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 373,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Balan Nair acquired 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $263.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.80 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.79.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Loop Capital raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.94.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

